SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $57.79. 14,561,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,580,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

