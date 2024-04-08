SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,824. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.