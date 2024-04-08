SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. 1,638,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

