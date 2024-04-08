SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 32,235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. 6,290,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

