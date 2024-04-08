SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

