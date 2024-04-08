Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $306.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

