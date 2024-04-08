Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.