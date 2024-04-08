SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q2 guidance at $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.350 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMART Global stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

