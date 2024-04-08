SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $21.22 on Monday. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

