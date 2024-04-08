SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Get SkyWest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.