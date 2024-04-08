SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001574 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $139.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00014457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00017820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,141.53 or 1.00050813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00131886 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,461,512.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.09215014 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $118,424,519.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

