Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,839,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,663,056 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.78.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $679.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

