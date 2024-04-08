Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,946,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

