Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.50.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,289. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

