Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $361.00. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.70.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.88. 5,499,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

