Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($47.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.66) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,086 ($38.74).

SHEL stock traded up GBX 40.95 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,820.95 ($35.41). 9,135,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,305,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,825.50 ($35.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,535.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,563.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.04) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,108.46). In other news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.31) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,186.09). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.04) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,108.46). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

