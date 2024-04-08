SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.30

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 65.30 and last traded at 64.89, with a volume of 100359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 64.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is 49.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $229,844,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,595,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in SharkNinja by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

