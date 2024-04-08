Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,104,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,653,906 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $32.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1,084.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 906,430 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

