Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.23

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $428,467.84 and $15.23 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00008705 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014540 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00016531 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,877.53 or 0.99949374 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011203 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00132591 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
