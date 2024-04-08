Scotiabank Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

NGD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,640,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,862. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 11.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

