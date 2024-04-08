Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. 321,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,738. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

