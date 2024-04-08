Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,535 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 198,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,703. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

