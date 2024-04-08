Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.80. 344,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,873. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

