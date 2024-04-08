Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

