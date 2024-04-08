Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 122,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,963,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,814. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

