Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

