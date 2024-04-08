Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

RYAN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. 998,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

