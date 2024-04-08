Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE RSI opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,831 shares of company stock worth $1,821,252. 56.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after buying an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

