Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,068 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,358. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

