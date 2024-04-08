Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

DFAI stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

