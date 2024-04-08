Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 131,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 300,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 694,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

