Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys 130,488 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 30.7% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $65,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. 353,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,809. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

