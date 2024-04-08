Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,919. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

