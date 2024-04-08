Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 853,760 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 611,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,762,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,019. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

