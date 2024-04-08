Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. 1,467,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

