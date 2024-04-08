RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

