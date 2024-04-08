Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.65.

Shares of RY opened at C$139.11 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$139.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.461602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

