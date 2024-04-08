Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

IWG Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWG stock traded up GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 187.81 ($2.36). 1,133,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -894.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03. IWG has a one year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 202.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.