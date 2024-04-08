Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.
IWG Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IWG stock traded up GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 187.81 ($2.36). 1,133,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -894.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03. IWG has a one year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 202.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About IWG
Further Reading
