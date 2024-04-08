Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,837. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.