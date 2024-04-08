Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

