Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$18.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.35.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9565217 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

