Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $173.05. 130,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

