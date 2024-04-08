Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $39,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $544.48. 73,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,620. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

