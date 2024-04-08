Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 10%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.62. 200,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 660,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Root Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Root by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

