Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.46

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 7829535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth $6,640,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

