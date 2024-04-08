Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 5.9%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 1,553,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Rocket Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

