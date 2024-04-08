Robert W. Baird Increases RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

