Robert W. Baird Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $362.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.45.

ICLR stock opened at $318.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

