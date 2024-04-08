Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
RVSB opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
