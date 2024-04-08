Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

RVSB opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.