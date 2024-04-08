Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,262,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 3.6 %

REPX traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $603.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.26. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

